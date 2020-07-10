Share:

LAHORE - The Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab’s 2-day Online Training Workshop concluded here on Thursday. Over 100 divisional, district and tehsil sports officers of Punjab participated in the workshop. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Assistant Director Nasir Malik were also present there. Addressing the participants, Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta asked the concerned committee to finalise SOPs for E-Libraries in the province within seven days time. Bhutta also directed the committee comprising Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan and other officials to formulate the SOPs for E-Libraries as early as possible. Bhutta also announced that a talent hunt programme will be organised at tehsil level after the resumption of sports activities.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, PRO to Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Syed Umair Hassan and Ex-Librarian Asif Bilal also delivered lectures on the second day of Online Training Workshop.