Share:

A 10th grade student accidentally shot and killed himself while shooting a video for TikTok, a highly popular Chinese social media app, police said on Friday.

They said the incident took place in Bagan neighbourhood of Abbottabad where Abdul Samad was filming video with a pistol. He accidentally squeezed the trigger, fatally injuring himself.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The craze for the free video-sharing app that allows users to create and share short 15-second videos, has resulted in a number of such incidents in the country. Lately, an 18-year-old boy in Narowal lost his life while making a video for the app.

The teenager drowned in a Narowal canal while filming video. The deceased, identified as Husnain, went to the canal along with three of his friends to record video. He slipped and fell into the canal.

On June 21, a teenage boy had shot himself dead while making a video for TikTok in Karachi.