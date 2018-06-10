Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in collaboration with district administration, in a late-night raid, seized 6,000 kilograms of unhygienic meat in Mardan. A press release issued on Saturday said that a godown situated on Mall Road Mardan was raided by Deputy Director Zeeshan Mahsud accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Imran Khan, where unhygienic meat was stored to be supplied across the city. Three culprits were arrested and further investigation had been started. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Riaz Mahsud Director General appreciated the support and cooperation of district administration and termed it as team work.