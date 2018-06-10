Share:

KARACHI - Nusrat Wahid, president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing Sindh, has said that dams should be built on an urgent basis to cope with the water crisis in future.

She said that suo motu notice on Kala Bagh Dam by Chief Justice of Supreme Court Saqib Nisar is appreciable. She expressed these views while speaking during her meeting with PTI Sindh President Dr Arif Alvi here on Saturday. During the meeting, the two PTI leaders discussed party matters and voiced serious concerns about construction of Kishan Ganga Dam by India.

Nusrat Wahid further said that construction of Kishan Ganga Dam by India is clear violation of Sindh Tas Agreement. Pakistan has informed the World Bank about the construction of Kishan Ganga Dam, but they have not taken any notice. The World Bank is avoiding its role in this matter and this is the reason the water crisis has become severe.

She said that water is being provided to Indian rivers through Tibet but India is stealing the right of Pakistan by constructing disputed dams. Mutual consent should be developed on urgent basis regarding the construction of Kala Bagh and other disputed dams, she added.

Reservations of all the provinces should be cleared through construction of dams, the PTI leader said adding that dams should also be developed in Karachi because city has been provided with water through Hub Dam and Keenjhar Lake which is insufficient.