Share:



Protesters take part in a Quds-day Demonstration on the occasion of the so-called "Al-Quds day" in Berlin



Protesters take part in a Quds-day Demonstration on the occasion of the so-called "Al-Quds day" in Berlin



Protesters take part in a Quds-day Demonstration on the occasion of the so-called "Al-Quds day" in Berlin



Protesters take part in a Quds-day Demonstration on the occasion of the so-called "Al-Quds day" in Berlin