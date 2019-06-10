Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday took out protest rallies across Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa against price hike.

On the call of the ANP, protest demon­strations were held in KP amid sizzling heat as hundreds of the party workers at­tended the rallies.

In this connection, addressing party workers in Charsadda, the Central Pres­ident of ANPAsfandyar Wali Khan said there was need to control prices of com­modities.

He stressed the need for giving relief to public besides improving infrastructure in tribal districts.

He said the price hike and imposition of more taxes would affect everyone so ANP had to raise voice for the people.

He said that such protests were being held in all district headquarters of the province.

Similarly, Asfandyar’s son and ANP pro­vincial president Aimal Wali Khan ad­dressed the protest demonstration in Swabi, followed by another protest rally at Mohmand district.

ANP senior vice president MNA Haid­er Khan Hoti addressed the protest rally in Mardan while provincial general secre­tary of the party Sardar Hussain Babak led the protest demonstration in Buner.

The protest of ANP was headed by its veteran leader Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and MPA Khushdil Khan in Peshawar. Sim­ilar protest was also arranged in Now­shera.

The speakers expressed concern over the price hike of various edible commodi­ties, hike in the prices of gas, and electric­ity tariffs.

They alleged PTI government had failed to provide relief instead made the life of people miserable. A similar rally was also held in Lower Dir against inflation on the call of its provincial leadership here in front of Timergara Press Club. ANP Depu­ty General Secretary Brigadier (r) Dr Sal­eem Khan, ANP Lower Dir president MPA Haji Bahadar Khan, General Secretary Malik Muhammad Zeb Khan, Senior Vice President Malik Sajjad Ahmad Yousafzai, Qazi Muhammad Gul, Hazrat Rahman Ad­vocate and JUI-F leader Maulana Muham­mad Nabi Shah spoke on the occasion.

They said the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had badly failed to deliver as the poor masses were compelled to live from hand to mouth due to the uncontrolled inflation in the coun­try.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saleem said the skyrocketing prices of daily use items had doubled miseries of the com­mon man which would further increase after the budget.

“The selected government had bad­ly failed to deliver and the sooner it was packed, the better for poor masses,” he noted.

Dr Saleem called on all Pakhtuns around the country to get united in this hour of trial and make those in power accounta­ble for injustices done to them.