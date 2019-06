Share:

Astore-Skardu road has been restored for all types of traffic.

In an interview, Deputy Commissioner Astore Khurram Pervaiz said on Monday that both administrations of Skardu and Astore have cleared the road by removing snow.

He said tourist information desk has been set up in Astore and many other places to facilitate the tourists.

Astore administration has also fixed the rent of rooms in hotels to avoid overcharging from tourists.