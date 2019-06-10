Share:

MAKKAH - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday performed Umrah in the holy city of Makkah.

The doors of Khana-e-Kaaba were specially opened for General Bajwa and he was bestowed with the opportunity of going inside the Holy Kaaba. General Bajwa offered special prayers for the progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Pakistanis present at Masjid Al Haram expressed pleasure upon General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s arrival and greeted him by waving hands.

General Bajwa first visited Masjad-e-Nabwi where he offered Nawafil at Riazul Jannah then later he visited Roza-e-Rasool. Later in the day, Gen Bajwa went to Makkah to perform Umrah.

Last month Prime Minister Imran Khan performed Umrah with the first lady and other leaders such as Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haque and Minister of State for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed.