MULTAN-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday foiled a terror bid in an intelligence-based operation and arrested three terror suspects here.

According to officials, acting on a tip-off the CTD personnel conducted a raid at a house in Khaira Chowk in Multan and arrested three terror suspects, said to be affiliated with an outlawed organisation. The sources said that the arrested terror suspects were identified as Basit, Nasir and Ghulam Hussain.

The law enforcement agency’s personnel also recovered explosives and cash from their possession. The CTD team also recovered three hand-grenades and receipt books of proscribed organisation for collection of charity from them.

According to a CTD spokesperson, investigation has been launched after lodging a case at the CTD Multan police station. The CTD sources claimed that the suspects were allegedly planning attacks on sensitive government installations in Multan and surroundings. It is to be recalled that the CTD officials in a raid in April had arrested four suspected terrorists in Multan. A team of officials conducted raid near Bahawalpur Bypass intersection and arrested four alleged terrorists. According to officials, the accused had made a plan to target sensitive points in the area. Six hand grenades, ammunition and equipment were recovered from the arrested men.

CPO INSPECTS CHURCHES SECURITY

City Police Officer (CPO) Imran Mehmood visited various Churches in the city and inspected security arrangements here on Sunday.

Expressing satisfaction over security, he directed the officers to further beef up security at Churches.