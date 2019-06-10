Share:

JACOBABAD - A young woman and her alleged paramour were shot dead by her real brother with at village Lakhmir Kharani on suspicion of having alleged illicit relations between them, in the precinct of Sadar Police Station on Sunday.

According to an official of aforesaid police station that suspect Wazir Ali Kharani killed his sister identified as Aqila, 22, at her home and later he opened straight indiscriminate firing on her alleged paramour identified as Shahmeer Ali Kharani, 22, when he was on his way to somewhere over having suspicion of extramarital relations and managed to escape from crime scene.

Following the information area police reached the spot and transported the bodies to District Headquarters Hospital Jacobabad and handed over to their heirs after conducting necessary medical-legal formalities, an official added.

Area police made various raids and succeeded in arresting accused Wazir Ali Kharani and lodged an FIR [65/2019] with Sadar Police Station on the behalf of state.

A large number of women have lost their precious lives over pretext of Karo-Kari (honour killing) while honour killing has turned into traditional practice which is being continued across Sindh mainly Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot districts of Northern Sindh.

There is dire need to curb such practice for the welfare of the women while there is also need of taking notice to organisations working for women rights.

GIRL BURNT ALIVE

An eight year old girl identified as Saeeda, daughter of Atta Muhammad Marfani, burnt to death while eight houses were burnt to ashes at village Ghar Pahnja marginalised area of Garhi Yasin tehsil of Shikarpur district, within the jurisdiction of Ghari Yasin Police Station, some 40 kilometers off from here, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to sources, fire erupted from electric wire it immediately engulfed eight houses which resulting eight houses burnt to ashes, one girl burnt to death, cash amount, all domestic articles and stock of Wheat, Rice were burnt to ashes.

The fire extinguished after hectic efforts. The effectees demanded the high-ups to take notice of the incident and help them to build their house.