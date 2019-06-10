Share:

A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari from his house in Islamabad on Monday afternoon.

His arrest comes following the rejection of the petitions filed by him and his sister Faryal Talpur by a two-member bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiani of Islamabad High Court earlier today in fake bank accounts case.

Asif Ali Zardari will now be transferred to NAB office in Rawalpindi.

The NAB team did not arrest Faryal Talpur though.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah said the Islamabad High Court has rejected bail plea of former President Asif Ali Zardari and the government has nothing to do with it.

Responding to a point raised by PPP Leader Shazia Mari, he said it is court decision in which government has no role.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiani of the IHC gave the verdict on the petitions after hearing arguments from both sides.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seek the court’s permission to arrest Asif Zardari . The Nab has already issued arrest warrants for the PPP co-chairman in money laundering case.

During the previous hearing, the court had extended Zardari and his sister’s pre-arrest bail till June 10.

During the proceeding of the case, NAB furnished all record in the court, as per its order, pertaining to the fake accounts transactions.

Former president Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur appeared before the court.