MULTAN :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said the resolution of the Kashmir dispute was imperative for peace in South Asia.

The world stood with Pakistan on its principled stance on the Kashmir issue and was condemning the barbarism being perpetrated by the Indian forces on the innocent people of Held Kashmir, he said while addressing an Eid Milan party here.

He said the Muslims in India were being stopped to offer prayers. He said India was trying to use every international forum to hatch conspiracies against Pakistan. It also tried to use the forum of OIC but Pakistan took a clear stance in that regard that India could not participate in the OIC session, he added.

Qureshi said India was also conspiring to get Pakistan put on the blacklist of FATF. However, it would face defeat as he would present Pakistan’s viewpoint in an effective way, he added.

He said he had many meetings with the Chinese foreign minister in that regard. Similarly, he also met his Russian, Turkish, Malaysian, and United Arab Emirates’ counterparts and discussed Pakistan’s viewpoint with them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would also discuss the issue with Russian President Putin during next few days, he added.

He said the Pakistan Army had rendered numerous sacrifices to defeat terrorism.

Qureshi said the past rulers had damaged the national economy. The national wealth was looted during the regimes of PML-N and PPP, and now their protests would further ruin the economy. He said the opposition political leaders, who were levelling allegations of corruption against each other, had now joined hands for their personal interests.