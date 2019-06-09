Share:

LOS ANGELES-John Cena has officially joined the cast of ‘Fast and Furious 9’.

The 42-year-old actor and professional wrestler was believed to be joining the lineup for the upcoming movie back in April when star of the series Vin Diesel teased his involvement, and on Friday, Universal officially confirmed he will be appearing in the film.

The WWE star confirmed the news himself in a Tweet which read: ‘’For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family.”

‘Fast and Furious 9’ will start production later this month for a May 2020 release, and is being written by Dan Casey using a story by Justin Lin.

Vin Diesel is producing through his One Race Films banner, and Justin Lin will also produce through Perfect Storm Entertainment.