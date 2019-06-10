Share:

An application has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday seeking ban over the blackbucks hunting in Punjab.

The court has sought recommendations from the Punjab government and the commission, working to save blackbucks in the province.

Aforesaid authorities have been directed to present report in this regard latest by June 17 in the court.

In Pakistan the blackbuck lives in semi-desert areas, such as Cholistan and Thar. Today the blackbuck is an occasional straggler along the eastern desert border areas of the country.

There is no permanent resident population today in Pakistan. During the late 1970’s and early 80’s small populations of blackbucks were brought from Texas, U.S.A to start a reintroduction program in Pakistan.

These projects have had some success and now there are small captive populations of blackbuck in 3-4 locations, particularly in Kirthar and lal Sohanra National Parks.

At present about 500 animals are surviving in Mir of Khairpurs Mehrano reserve, 110 at Khangur, Ghotki and 70 at New Jatoi, Nawab Shah. Except these, some are kept in different zoo’s, wildlife centres and in possession of individuals. At present all together about 1500 Black Bucks are reared in captivity and they are surviving in Punjab and Sindh regions of Pakistan.