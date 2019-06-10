Share:

LAHORE : Zulfiqar Massih (38), a resident of Qadir Colony on Walton Road, was killed when he tried to alight from a moving train at Kot Lakhpat Railway Station on Sunday. Train stops for two minutes at the station. He fell when he was taking out his luggage from the train. The deceased was coming to Lahore with his mother by Allama Iqbal Express train. Moments after the train reached at the station, Zulfiqar tried to unload his luggage from a moving train and his foot slipped. He was killed on the spot as train ran over him. Eyewitnesses called the incident a ‘moment of madness’ when Zulfiqar tried to jump off from a moving train. Police reached the spot after hearing about the incident.