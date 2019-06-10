Share:

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear plea of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur seeking extension in their interim bail in the money laundering case today.

A two-member division bench, comprising of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Aamer Farooq, will hear the bail application seeking permanent bail for Asif Zardari and his sister.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will seek the court’s permission to arrest Asif Zardari. The Nab has already issued arrest warrants for the PPP co-chairman in money laundering case.

During the previous hearing, the court had extended Zardari and his sister’s pre-arrest bail till June 10.

During proceeding of the case, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) furnished all record in the court, as per its order, pertaining to the fake accounts transactions.

Subsequently, the court examined the record, NAB additional prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana presented three reports before the court as evidence on the involvement of Mr Zardari and his sister in the case.

To which, Zardari’s defense counsel, Farooq H Naek sought more time from the court as new documents were furnished.