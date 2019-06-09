Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police have arrested six culprits who were illegally occupying lands besides recovering arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to police spokesman, a search operation was carried out in the area of Chuntra Police Station.

The operation was conducted on the directives of SP (Saddar) Mazhar Iqbal. During the operation, police remained successful in arresting the persons identified as Qasim Mahmood, Aurangzeb, Munawwar Hassan, Hassnain Shah, Asif and Nadeem.

Police alsow recovered 5 motorcycles; a vehicle and a tractor trolley besides recovering weapons from their possession whereas cases have been registered against all of them.

The SP said that police are committed to elimination of ‘qabza’ mafia. He further directed all police officers to continue the crackdown against illegal occupations.

He said that it was the police’s prime responsibility to ensure protection of lives and property of citizens and this would be ensured at every cost.