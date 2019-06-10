Share:

KARACHI - Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party believes in plural society and has always worked for human right, religious and sectarian harmony women empowerment in the country.

“We have always given special status to minorities, this is why PPP has inducted two ministers of Hindu community in the provincial cabinet and a Christian has been elected as MPAs and another in the Senate.” This he said while talking to a delegation of Christians led by President Worldwide Seventh Day Church Mr Ted NC Wilson here at CM House on Sunday.

The others in the delegation include Mrs Nancy Wilson wife of Pr Ted NC Wilson, Mr Adrew Machesney, Mr Samuel Saw, Mr Claude Richli, Mr Michael Ditta, Mr Iqbal Inayat, Mr Shahib Khan, Mr Sohail Lawrence. Minister for Minorities Hari Ram Kishori, CM’s Special Assistant Rashid Rabbani and Special Secretary Health Asghar Memon also attended the meeting.

The chief minister welcoming President Adventist Church Worldwide Pr Ted NC Wilson lauded his services in the health sector through Seventh Day Adventist hospital. He said that the services of the Christian community in different sectors and in the development of the country were worth mentioning.

The President of Worldwide Seventh Day Adventist Church said that they have 21 million members and they are operating in 215 countries. In Pakistan alone their members were 32,000, he said.

“Our mission is to serve humanity without any discrimination,” he said.

They exchanged views on human rights and the rights of minority in their meeting. The President of Worldwide Seventh Day Adventist Church prayed for the prosperity and development of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh and its people.

The chief minister presented gifts of Ajrak, Sindhi Cap and khesto the visiting guest.