LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital in Rawalpindi. She visited emergency, outdoor and operation theatres, inspected health facilities and arrangements for sanitation and inquired after the patients. She paid a tribute to doctors and other medical staff that was on duty during Eid holidays. She also urged parents to save their children from heatstroke and gastro. She advised people to cover heads of children properly before taking them out.