Share:

NARDAN - As many as 15 more people test­ed positive for corona virus, rais­ing the number of conformed Covid-19 cases to 665 in the dis­trict in the last 24 hours while 310 patients were recovered, health sources said yesterday.

The sources added that 2,569 tests were conducted in the dis­trict out of them 1,567 people test­ed negative for corona.

Around 361 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centres in the district while 48 patients were at isolation centres. A total of 43,158 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.