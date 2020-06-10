NARDAN - As many as 15 more people tested positive for corona virus, raising the number of conformed Covid-19 cases to 665 in the district in the last 24 hours while 310 patients were recovered, health sources said yesterday.
The sources added that 2,569 tests were conducted in the district out of them 1,567 people tested negative for corona.
Around 361 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centres in the district while 48 patients were at isolation centres. A total of 43,158 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.