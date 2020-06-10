Share:

Attock - Three persons belonging to Attockincluding a woman succumbed to novel coronavirus on Tuesday in different hospitals. The death graph due to COVID-19 in Attock rose to 12 while 14 new cases reported in the district on Tuesday taking tally to 235. Sub Divisional Police Officer Hassanabdal circle DSP Raja FiyyazulHaqNaseemis among those tested COVID-19 positive besides four frontline health workers in the district tested positive including two lady doctors. The police officer had recently been posted from Police Training School Sihala while a lady doctor belongs to Pindigheb, one from Hazro while male doctors belong to Attock and Fatehjang and all of them were serving at government hospitals and got infected while treating patients. Health authorities confirmed the, development. In Attock a resident of Mansar village, a SNGPL official, resident of Attock and a 36 years old woman, resident of Pindighebsuccumbed to novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to District Health Officer Surveillance and Prevention DrAsad Ismail, the male victim was admitted at PIMS Islamabad while woman was admitted in Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi. District Emergency Officer DrIshfaqMian informed that all the three deceased were buried under COVID-19 protocol and a team of health department along special Rescue 1122 antiCOVID-19 task force personal offered their funeral prayers .

According to District Attock Focal Person for Covid-19, DrAsifArbabNiazi, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district rose to 235 on Tuesday which included10 from Attock city, two from Hazro and two from Fethjang.Niazi added that the number of suspected cases in the district is 2605 while screening of as many as 6186 persons has also been carried out so far. He said that results of as many as 315 suspects of the area are awaited. He said that at present 12 positive patients are under treatment at different hospitals. He said that out of 235 positive patients as many as 118 are home isolated while 14 other are isolated at quarantine centers among which 12 are UAE returned migrant workers. He said those under treatment at hospitals and quarantine centers are in stable.