LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the pilot project of six mobile milk testing laboratories and ten bikes squad of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Tuesday.

Talking on this occasion, the CM stated that mobile milk testing labs will check milk quality in morning and evening timings at Thokar Niaz Beg, Ravi Toll Plaza, Bhobatian Chowk, Saggian Bridge, Gajumatta and Babu Sabu in the first phase.

No milk vehicle will enter Lahore without testing and the scope of this facility will also be extended to divisional and district level, he added.

Similarly, the bikes squad will check the quality of eatables in different localities along with inspection of the license.

The bikes squad has been established to redress the complaints of adulteration and sale of sub-standard items, he said.

The CM asserted that the adulteration mafia does not deserve any leniency and provision of quality food items is the responsibility of the state.

He directed to further expedite the campaign against adulteration and sale of sub-standard items and assured to ensure the sale of food items according to health standards.

He vowed that the adulteration mafia will not be allowed to play with the health of the citizens as pure food is the right of every citizen. The government will provide full support to PFA as curbing of the adulteration mafia is essential, he added. On the other side, the burden on hospitals can be decreased by ensuring the provision of pure food to the citizens.

The CM reiterated the government will go to every extent to ensure the provision of pure food and no pressure will be tolerated in this regard. DG PFA said that milk will be tested in two minutes. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Chairman PFA Umar Tanvir, Chief Secretary and Secretary Food were also present.

CM directs strict compliance of wearing masks in offices Buzdar has directed strict compliance of using face masks in government offices.

“No one should be allowed to enter offices without wearing masks. No one is exempted from this restriction and any violation will not be tolerated”, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He maintained that the habit of wearing masks and washing hands will save the people from this disease. He viewed that adoption of precautionary measures was very essential to overcome the spread of coronavirus.

NADRA REGISTRATION

CENTRE SET UP IN DURUG

A NADRA Registration Centre has been set up in the tribal area Durug due to the personal efforts put forth by the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

“The people have thanked the CM as, now, they will not have to travel to other areas for getting CNICs and other documents”.

In this regard, the CM has disclosed that another NADRA Registration Centre will start working in Barthi, his home town, in the next few days while the NADRA Centre at Wahuwa has been upgraded to provide necessary facilities.

He regretted the backward areas remained deprived of basic facilities and past rulers kept the far-flung areas behind in the journey of development.

On the other side, he said the PTI government has fully focused on the development of backward areas. The time has come to develop all such backward areas now, he added.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES

Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to fire in an oil depot at Jhang Road in Faisalabad and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs.

He has sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad and directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured.