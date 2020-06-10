Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi on Tuesday discussed matters pertaining to promoting investment in the province, colonization of industrial estates and development affairs of industrial zones came under discussion. During their meeting at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Office, Aslam Iqbal said that it was the need of the hour to bring new investment to support economy of the country being affected due to coronavirus. He emphasized that economic activities will have to be escalated to expedite the industrial process and directed to accelerate development work in the industrial zones. The Minister maintained that the government had opened industries in phases so as to continue economic activities. Aslam directed officers concerned to speed up the process of setting up new industrial units in the industrial centres. He also directed the PIEDMC to work in a proactive manner and should also ensure provision of excellent facilities to the investors.