LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday set aside the decision of a Lower Court and acquitted two death sentence convicts for lack of evidence in a double murder case. The Division Bench comprising Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry passed the orders while allowing appeals filed by Matloob Ahmad and Muhammad Rasheed against their death sentences by a Trial Court. A counsel on behalf of the convicts argued before the bench that the Trial Court failed to appreciate case facts and awarded death sentence to the convicts in violation of the merit and law. He submitted that the Trial Court awarded the sentence after relying on statements of witnesses but there was no evidence to prove their presence on the scene. He pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence and acquit the convicts for lack of evidence. However, the prosecution opposed the appeal, saying that the Trial Court gave decision on merit. The court, after hearing arguments of parties, set aside the sentences and acquitted the convicts. A Kasur Trial Court had awarded death sentence to Matloob Ahmad and Muhammad Rasheed for murdering Tariq and Shazia Bibi due to an old enmity.

Plea against DG LWCA referred to CS

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday referred a petition challenging appointment of Kamran Lashari as Director General Lahore Walled City Authority (LWCA) to Chief Secretary Punjab. The court ordered the Chief Secretary to decide the matter within 30 days. The court also asked the petitioner to appear in person before the Chief Secretary along with relevant record.

Justice Muzamul Akhtar Shabir passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by a citizen, Rehman Riaz.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that Kamran Lashari was a retired bureaucrat and he had been appointed as Director General Lahore Walled City Authority for third time.

He argued that the step was not only a violation of law but also Apex Court judgments.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointment being illegal.