

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly on Friday witnessed a harsh exchange of words between Provincial Minister of Mines & Minerals and opposition members during the ongoing 35th session.

The question hour on Mines, Minerals and Industries became raucous when provincial minister of mines and minerals, Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor and parliamentary secretary for industries, Rana Tajamul provided wrong answers to the queries of opposition members.

Chaudhary Ghafoor to a query claimed that sand may it be on public or private properties came under the jurisdiction of minerals department and the contractor of the mentioned department had the authority to fix the rate and get the revenue on this count, while the sand in canals was under the jurisdiction of irrigation department. Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal taking notice of the wrong replies of the concerned legislators said that strict action would be taken against those who provide untrue answers in the future.

Opposition members, Major (R) Abdul Rehman Rana and Munawar Ghaus expressed strong anger over the issue saying that contractor mafia resorts to blackmailing tactics for acquiring sand from private properties. They demanded that a committee should be formed over the issue of contracts and schedule rates in this regard to stop the blackmailing of the contractors. The provincial minister also told the House that mining projects of salt and coal were underway in Jhelum, Chakwal, Khushab and Mianwali, while the private sector was also given leases for these projects.

Rana Tajamul was interrupted on several occasions by the MPs while answering queries regarding the industries department for not giving right replies.

Later, opening the general debate on International Women Day, parliamentary secretary for law and parliamentary affairs, Tahir Khalil Sindhu told the House that all incentives and women welfare projects according to the package announced by the Chief Minister on March 8 would be ensured for the development and progress of women, as their participation in each sector would help the overall development process of the country.