QUETTA : The security forces reportedly killed four militants of a proscribed outfit in Balochistan’s port city of Gwadar on Friday.

“Four operatives were killed in exchange of firing with security personnel in Gwadar’s Clanch area,” claimed the security sources.

It was reportedly said that the militants belonged to an outlawed organisation and these armed persons were killed by the law-enforcement agencies personnel in search operation.

The bodies were handed over to the local administration by the security forces personnel.