



People gather near the Slovak National Uprising (SNP) square during a rally under the slogan "For a Decent Slovakia", against corruption and to pay tribute to murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in Bratislava, Slovakia.



Protesters holds placards showing Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Foco and Foreign Minister Robert Kalinak with blood on their hands during a rally under the slogan "For a Decent Slovakia", against corruption and to pay tribute to murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova at the Slovak National Uprising (SNP) square in Bratislava, Slovakia.



Protesters wave national flags during a rally under the slogan "For a Decent Slovakia", against corruption and to pay tribute to murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova at the Slovak National Uprising (SNP) square in Bratislava, Slovakia.



Protesters holds placards during a rally under the slogan "For a Decent Slovakia", against corruption and to pay tribute to murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova at the Slovak National Uprising (SNP) square in Bratislava, Slovakia.