HAFIZABAD - The Pindi Bhattian police have nabbed a notorious drug smuggler of KP and have recovered 10,080 grams charas near Motorway.

On a tip off, the Pindi Bhattian police intercepted car No. 808 and during search seized 10,080 gram charas hidden under the seats of the vehicle. The police arrested the drug smuggler Gul Dad Khan of Peshawar and impounded the car. According to police source, the accused was bringing the contraband from tribal area to supply the same in different cities in the Punjab when he was rounded up. A case has been registered against him accordingly.

DAY MARKED: PPP (Women Wing) district Chairperson Khalida Shahid Awan stressed the need to take concrete and immediate steps to empower the women and protect their rights.

Addressing a seminar, she said that the government and the society should take practical steps for providing the women with their due rights and dignity instead of merely celebrating the Women Day.

She said that no society and country could make progress until women were given respectable place and equal opportunities to enable them to express their capabilities which would put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

She said that women should be provided with equal opportunities of employment in different departments and take practical steps for their welfare. Efforts should be made for the promotion of education of girls so as to make them useful citizens and their economic emancipation.