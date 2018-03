QUETTA:- Unidentified armed men shot injured a Levies force personnel in the provincial capital. Unknown miscreants opened firing at Levies man at Sariab Road injuring him critically. The culprits fled the scene after committing the crime and the injured was shifted to hospital for treatment. The security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and launched search operation for assailants. Meanwhile, a case was registered against unidentified attackers.–INP