"Of all of our inventions for mass communication, pictures still speak the most universally understood language."

— Walt Disney

Communications is the driving force of the modern political economy. In the past, the world s confined to compartments, along geographic lines. But in the contemporary time, this has drastically changed. It all began with Graham Bell’s invention of the telephone in 1876. Gradually, a domino effect was produced in which scientists worked towards communicating with an added factor: mobility. No longer was there a need for wire, which hindered freedom of movement. As we moved further and further, the spirit of communication resulted in the internet – where not only voice, but also feelings, ambitions and intellectual capability was communicated through social media. With augmented reality coming on to the fray, we can be hopeful that such communicative methods will become more advanced, giving us the capability to immerse people in our ideas.