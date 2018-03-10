ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation presented last 5 years detail report of foreign tours, players’ package and hockey teams’ performance in National Assembly.

The report shows hockey players income is directly affected by the lack of activities at international, which is another main reason for lack of interest by the youth in the game. A player who was receiving almost 1.4million for playing in 2013 saw his income reduced near sixty percent next three consecutive years as the federation failed to arrange events for the team. But last year it again topped Rs one million as the PHF engaged the hockey team in number of tournaments that gave them some respectable earnings instead of meager peanuts.

According to details available, hockey team played in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2013 in Malaysia from March 9th to 16th and Pakistan finished 6th, around Rs 12 million was spent on the tour and each player received Rs 2, 28,000. Same year, Pakistan hockey team played in World Hockey League in Malaysia from 29th June to 7th July and finished 7th, around Rs 22 million were spent, while each player received around Rs 300,000. Same year Pakistan hockey team took part in the 9th Men’s Asia Cup from August 24th to September 1 in Malaysia. Pakistan finished third in the event around Rs 20 million were s spent on the tour and players received around Rs 300,000 each.

Same year Pakistan hockey team participated in International Men’s Hockey Super League, in Perth, Australia from 17th to 20th October and finished 4th. Around Rs 15 million were spent on the tour and players received around Rs 225,000 each. Same year Pakistan hockey team took part in the Third Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Japan from November 2 to 10 and Pakistan bagged title. Around Rs 25 million were spent on the tour and players received Rs 250,000 each.

In 2014, Pakistan hockey team participated in 17th Asian Games in Korea from September 19th to October 4th and Pakistan bagged silver medal, around Rs 22 million were spent on the tour, while players received around Rs 350,000 each. Same year, Pakistan took part in the Hero Hockey Champions Trophy in India from 6th to 14th December. Pakistan finished runners up, around Rs 17 million were spent on the tour, each player received Rs 224,000.

In 2015, Pakistan hockey team participated in 4-nation tournament in Australia from April 30 to May 12 and Pakistan won the event. Around Rs 16 million were spent, while each player received Rs 210,000. Same year Pakistan played test series against Korea from May 15th to 25th and around Rs 4 million were spent. Each player received Rs 165,000. Same year, hockey team took part in Hockey League in Belgium from June 16 to July 5. Pakistan team finished 8th, around Rs 20 million were spent with each player getting Rs 210,000.

Pakistan team participated in 12th South Asian Games in India from February 7 to 14th and Pakistan won the title. Around Rs 5 million were spent on the tour and each player received Rs 80,000. Pakistan took part in 25th Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia from April 6 to 16th. Team finished 5th and around Rs 15 million were spent and players received 240,000 each. Same year hockey team participated in the 4th Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Malaysia from October 20 to 30th. Team finished second, around Rs 16 million were spent and each player received Rs 225,000.

In 2017, hockey team toured New Zealand from March 17th to 22nd and then tour Australia from March 28th to April 1. Pakistan finished 4th and around Rs 26 million were spent with each player receiving Rs 315,000. Same year, hockey team participated in the World Hockey League in London from June 15th to 25th and finished 7th. Around Rs 27 million were spent with each player received Rs 435,000. Same year hockey team participated in the 10th Men’s Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh from October 11 to 22nd and took bronze. Around Rs 19 million were spent and each player received Rs 240,000. Same year hockey team took part in 4-nation hockey event in Australia from November 8 to 12 and finished 4th. Around Rs 9 million were spent with each player received around Rs 120,000.