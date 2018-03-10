Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is keenly interested in promoting technology in the province, has quite emphatically sought technical assistance when two delegations of Asian Infrastructure Development Bank (AIIB) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNCEF) separately called on him in Lahore the other day.

The CM discussed possible technical assistance for different transport sector projects with the AIIB delegation.

According to the reports in the newspapers, various ongoing development projects launched in collaboration with the investment bank as well as other issues pertaining to water waste management , Rawalpindi Ring Road and Surface Water Projects were also deliberated during the meeting.

The CM said on the occasion that vast expanse of Cholistan desert will turn into lush green area by irrigating more that ns six million of acres of land through technical assistance provided by the AIIB.

While talking to the UNICEF delegation, the chief minister highlighted the need for technical assistance instead of financial aid from the UNICEF and said public welfare projects will be completed by the provincial government own sources and duly appreciated the cooperation already being extended by the international organization for mother and child health schemes, basic education and other sectors, the government determined and committed efforts have resulted in introduction a new culture of public service delivery in the public sector hospitals and an organized programme of cleanliness in village across the province has been started for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

Delegation leader Jean Gough described the chief minister as a visionary leader and said Punjab has secured quite remarkable over other provinces in education, healthcare and other social sectors which is commendable, indeed.

MEEM ZED RIFAT,

Lahore, February 27.