LAHORE - Punjab government has allowed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Koth Lakhpat Jail on Monday (tomorrow). PPP sources confirmed that the PPP chairman would be meeting the PML-N Quaid on Monday between 2 to 4pm to inquire after his health. PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, Bilawal’s Spokesperson Mustafa Khokhar and his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro will accompany the party chairman. Bilawal wanted to meet Mian Nawaz Sharif on Saturday, but the jail authorities expressed their inability to arrange the meeting on a short notice.

Earlier, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira had submitted a written application to the Punjab Home Department seeking permission for the meeting. Also, Bilawal Bhutto yesterday attended the wedding ceremony of daughter of PPP leader Makhdum Syed Ahmed Mehmood at a farmhouse situated on Bedian Road, Lahore.