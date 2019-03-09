Share:

Rawalpindi-A car rider opened firing on a police constable in Murree, leaving him critically injured, official sources said.

The injured cop was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for treatment, the sources said.

According to sources, a cop was performing his duty along with a road in Murree when one identified as Saad riding a car bearing opened firing with a weapon on him. The cop sustained critical bullet injuries and was taken to THQ whereas the attacker managed to escape from the scene. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation, sources said.

CPO Abbas Ahsan expressed his deep concerns over occurrence of incident and directed SP Saddar to arrest the attacker as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, 7 labourers of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) suffered critical burn injuries when a huge explosion took place in their quarter due to gas leakage at Daultala, the limits of Police Station Jatli.

The labourers were rushed to Holy Family Hospital’s Rawal Burn Unit by Rescue 1122. The victims were identified as Mazhar, Sajjad, Ashiq, Javed, Tanvir Ahmed, Rashid, Abdul Rauf and Younis. A police official told media that the labourers were residing in a rented house owned by Zakir Hussain.

He said that the roof of the house also collapsed due to gas blast.