SIALKOT - Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) yesterday handed over a Pakistani old man Muhammad Ashraf (65) back to Punjab Rangers as a goodwill gesture a day after he mistakenly crossed into Indian territory. According to the Rangers officials, the Indian BSF handed over the old man to Pakistani authorities as a goodwill gesture during their important meeting held at Lehri Post Zafarwal Sector here yesterday. On March 08, Muhammad Ashraf, 65, a resident of village Bhooiyaan-Zafarwal had mistakenly entered into an Indian area (Samba Sector) through the Zafarwal Sector of the zig-zagged Sialkot Working Boundary. Both Punjab Rangers and Indian BSF contacted each other on the issue and yesterday the Indian BSF handed over him back to Pakistan.

READ MORE: Ethiopian airline's plane crashes en route to Kenya, 157 people on board

The Punjab Rangers reunited him with his family.