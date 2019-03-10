Share:

SIALKOT - Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) yesterday handed over a Pakistani old man Muhammad Ashraf (65) back to Punjab Rangers as a goodwill gesture a day after he mistakenly crossed into Indian territory. According to the Rangers officials, the Indian BSF handed over the old man to Pakistani authorities as a goodwill gesture during their important meeting held at Lehri Post Zafarwal Sector here yesterday. On March 08, Muhammad Ashraf, 65, a resident of village Bhooiyaan-Zafarwal had mistakenly entered into an Indian area (Samba Sector) through the Zafarwal Sector of the zig-zagged Sialkot Working Boundary. Both Punjab Rangers and Indian BSF contacted each other on the issue and yesterday the Indian BSF handed over him back to Pakistan.

The Punjab Rangers reunited him with his family.