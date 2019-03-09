Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan said that it had become difficult for the police to curb kite flying in the city as metal twines and kites were being smuggled from Islamabad to Rawalpindi.

“Kite flying is banned in Rawalpindi whereas residents of the federal capital face no such restrictions and are allowed to fly kites,” he asserted while addressing a presser at his office on Saturday. He was flanked by senior and junior police officers.

The CPO said that police bore no fruit during a comprehensive campaign against kite flying because of difference in laws implemented by the government in twin cities. He said that the residents and dealers of Rawalpindi used to bring kites and chemical twines from Islamabad.

The city police chief revealed that some cops had been found involved in kite flying and resorting to aerial firing during ‘Basant’ and an inquiry had also been marked against a policeman in this regard, he added.

Abbas Ahsan also shared with media that the police during a special drive had recovered 23 vehicles and same numbers of motorcycles from possession of car lifting gangs. He said that cases were registered against auto theft gangs while further investigation was underway.

During the presser, police handed over the stolen vehicles and motorcycles to the owners. The owners thanked the CPO and his team for their performance.