Share:

A 32-kilometre gas pipeline was inaugurated by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtonkhwa Mahmood Khan, in Peshawar’s Achani Bala area.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the scheme, the chief minister said that it was one of the mega projects for Peshawar which would solve the problem of low gas pressure.

Member National Assembly Arbab Sher Ali, Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MPAs Asif Khan, Pir Fida Muhammad, Faheem Ahmed, District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan, SNGPL General Manager Arbab Saqib and others also attended the event.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said the project would upgrade the gas line along the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route, injecting the much-needed gas supply to the existing network to resolve the public grievances of low gas pressure, extending the facility to households, and fulfilling the demand for the industrial consumption too.

The project would ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the industrial estate Hayatabad and the eight new operation phases. He said it would remove the problem of low gas supply in the main city areas of Peshawar.