Share:

LAHORE (INP): The Lahore High Court on Saturday accepted for hearing a petition seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification on the basis of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The appeal, which will be heard on March 11, claims that Khan had concealed the alleged parentage of Tyrian Jade Khan White in his nomination papers for the 2018 election.

Tyrian While is the daughter of Ana-Luisa (Sita) White, the daughter of the late Lord Gordon White. It has often been alleged that Tyrian is Imran Khan’s daughter.

“Imran Khan did not mention White as one of his dependants in his nomination papers, and thus he does not measure up to Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution,” the petition read. Articles 62 and 63, set the precondition for a member of parliament to be “sadiq and ameen” (honest and righteous).