Share:

ISLAMABAD: Thanks to a brace by Ruhullah, Mehran Club beat Rover Club 2-1 in the inaugural match of the Islamabad Meridian Football League-2019, which gets underway here at the T&T Football ground on Saturday.

President Islamabad Football Association Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem inaugurated the tournament, while PSO to President Pakistan Football Federation Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, who is also General Secretary IFA, Vice Presidents Muhammad Zaman and Syed Muqbil Shah, former information secretary PFF Rana Tanveer Ahmed and sizable crowd was also present on the occasion.

Ruhullah scored the first goal for Mehran Club in the 7th minute of the first half. Waseem equalised in the 28th minute and it was again Ruhullah who scored the winning goal in the 44thminute for Mehran FC. Eight top teams are taking part in the league including Akbar Club, Ravi Club, Mehran Club, Rover Club, Evergreen Club, CDA Club, Islamabad Academy Club and Huma Club.