Pakistan, at the moment, has five oil refineries which can merely satisfy half of its annual demands, and Pakistan spends more than $16 billion on importing 26 million tons of petroleum products. After the meeting of PM Imran Khan and Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS), it was decided to establish an oil refinery in Gwadar, which will cost $10 billion US dollars and will be ready at the beginning of 2020. In accordance to the reports, this oil refinery will produce 300,000 barrels per day that will be a great support for Pakistan, because Pakistan will get all refined petroleum products from within the country. Not only this, it will also create thousands of jobs opportunities for the young generation. This is one of the positive initiatives by the PM, and I hope there would be more such announcements in the upcoming future.

MEHR-UL-NISA ASHRIF,

Turbat, February 27.