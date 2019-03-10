Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down 39 quackery outlets during the last week, according to official sources. The PHC enforcement teams, along with the police officials and the district administration, visited 278 treatment centres in four cities.

They sealed 39 quackery businesses, while 120 such centres were converted into other businesses.

The teams visited 94 treatment centres in Multan city and sealed 16 centres. In Toba Tek Singh and Nankana Sahib, 92 and 69 centres were visited, respectively and 12 and six centres were closed down, while five businesses were shut down in Gujranwala.

So far the PHC teams had sealed 18,647 centres after they visited 42,049 treatment centres, while 10,022 quacks quit their businesses.

Moreover, the PHC hearing committees imposed over Rs 331.79 million fine on quacks.