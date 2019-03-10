Share:

SUKKUR - A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PPP leader and former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Saturday fired a broadside at the premier, saying he lacked the capability to fulfil the promises he has made with the people.

“Neither does Imran Khan have a future plan, nor the capability to fulfil promises,” he said while speaking to the media here.

Shah said it is evident to the entire nation that PM Khan is making the statements he used to make atop a container, adding that unfortunately, he hasn’t yet learnt to do national politics.

He said Bilawal’s speech in a recent Parliament session was based on future strategy which the prime minister failed to understand.

The PPP stalwart said that his party has always talked about creating consensus among political parties. “One of the reasons behind India’s defeat of late was a lack of convergence of opinion among Indian political leadership,” he pointed oout.

Commenting on Pak-India tension, the PPP stalwart said there are two ideologies working in India, the one [Modi] beats the war drums while the other wants peace.

Yesterday, the prime minister addressed a public meeting at Chachro town of Tharparkar district.