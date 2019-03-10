Share:

SUKKUR - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan wants peace with India but if New Delhi makes any misadventure, Islamabad will give a befitting response.

Talking to media in Sukkur on Saturday, he regretted that the Indian posture was so belligerent that even the Indian cricket players were seen wearing caps of their army during matches.

Qureshi said the entire world was now acknowledging Pakistan’s narrative while that of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not even accepted by his own people as some sane people in India were voicing that New Delhi had lost Kashmir.

“Modi will continue pursuing the same belligerent path till the general election,” he added.

Highlighting the fact that India will have to grant self-determination right to the Kashmiri people, he said, “The UN Human Rights Commission has called for setting up a commission of inquiry to probe human rights abuses in Kashmir and the British House of Commons has also expressed concern over the situation in the area.” Radio Pakistan reported.

According to him, the situation in occupied Kashmir had deteriorated to such an extent that United States had described the state a dangerous area and warned its citizens not to visit it.

He asked the OIC and the world community to take notice of India’s belligerent behavior and intervene in the affairs of Held Kashmir.

“The Kashmir dispute has needed a solution since 1948,” the foreign minister said, adding that the international community will have to intervene to resolve the issue.

He further said that the UN has published a report on Human Rights violations being committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and even the US today has barred its citizens from visiting the region.

The foreign minister also said that the government wanted to improve the economy of the country and maintained that the leadership of all political parties was on the same page for implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

Speaking about Afghan peace process he said that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan pursued a policy of long-lasting peace, stability and economic prosperity of the region while India that of belligerency.

Qureshi said the country’s interests, its ideology and geography, were fully safeguarded as its people and the civil and military leadership were on same page. The government had tactfully tackled the situation arisen due to the Indian aggression.

The foreign minister acknowledged the positive and responsible role played by the Pakistani media during the crisis with India.

To another question, Qureshi said besides the Hurriyat leadership, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Geelani and Yasin Malik, other political leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah were also criticising the Indian policies in IoK.

India would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris’ indigenous movement and grant them self-determination right, he added.

Qureshi appealed to the leadership of all political parties to evolve consensus on the full implementation of the National Action Plan, which had been formulated through their consensus.