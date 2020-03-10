Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has formed a Committee to carryout survey of the areas where the underpasses and the flyovers are to be built for clearing the track of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

He formed the Committee in a meeting on Monday when it was informed that roads have been built over the KCR tracks in the city and in order to clear the tracks, at least 24 underpasses and flyovers are needed to be built.

Mumtaz Ali Shah directed the Committee to submit its survey report latest by March 20. He also directed the secretary transport for undertaking the work of fencing at the land on both sides of Right of Way of railway and inviting tenders for this purpose within three days.

The concerned officers were also directed to submit detailed report to the transport department about the railway land cleared of all the encroachments so that fencing work could be started.

The meeting further discussed the matters relating to the plying the buses from stations to markets connecting the KCR to the main market places of metropolis. “It would be pertinent to for the success of KCR in terms of increasing its ridership to introduce bus system from stations to market places,” Mumtaz Shah said.

Chief Secretary directed the Chairman, Planning & Development Board to get prepared schemes for improving the roads and other infrastructures in the surroundings of KCR stations.

When the Divisional Superintendent of Railways pointed out that encroachments still exist at Urdu University and Karachi University Stations of KCR, the Chief Secretary directed Additional Commissioner Karachi to get the encroachments removed and submit the report.

Chief Secretary convening the next meeting on March 20, directed all the concerned to accomplish the tasks assigned to them including survey and submit the reports in next meeting.

Chairman, Planning & Development Board Muhammad Waseem, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin, Secretary Transport Ghulam Abbas, DS Railways Nasar Ahmed Memon and others attended the meeting.