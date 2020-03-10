Share:

Gujranwala-Dacoits and thieves were on the rampage as citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various hits here on Sunday.

In Qilla Didar Singh Police Station limits, two armed men entered in the shop of Barkat and looted Rs.90,000 and cellphone.

In Alipur Chatha area, robbers snatched Rs.120,000, gold ornaments from the family of Arshad.

In Sabzi Mandi Police Station limit, three dacoits looted Rs.70,000, gold ornaments from the house of Amir Nazir.

In Khiali area, Asad was deprived of Rs.10,000 and cellphone on gunpoint.

In theft incidents, unknown thieves swept the houses and shops of Azher Mehmood, Nasir Cheema, Muhammad Aslam and Muhammad Afzal while motorcycles of Abdul Zaman, Asif, Ammar Hassan, Muhammad Akram were stolen from different areas of the city.

Police have registered the cases.

Meanwhile, Aroop Police have arrested five proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal arms from them.

It was told that accused Hamza, Arqam, Nasir, Zeeshan and Khalid were involved in dacoity and theft incidents and were wanted by police for the last four years. The raiding parties have also recovered illegal arms from the accused persons.

Man dies in road accident

A man was killed in road accident here on GT Road Kamoki Gujranwala. It was reported that Muhammad Saleem, resident of Phalia, was crossing the road when a speeding car ran over him. Saleem received critical injuries and died on the spot.

Pace of construction

work on Gujranwala roads to be expedited

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah has taken notice of the news regarding slow pace of construction work on different roads and has sought immediate report from MO (I) Muhammad Muslim.

The commissioner has assured that pace of work would be expedited without compromising on the quality of work and all schemes would be completed within stipulated time. He said whenever development schemes are undertaken, there are some temporary issues and problems for the general public but once the schemes are completed these petty and temporary issues are also resolved. Meanwhile, M.O (I) Muhammad Muslim said that development work was being carried out at full pace and all schemes would be completed by the first week of May. He said that 50 to 60 percent work had been done on DC road while on average 25 percent work had been completed on other roads. He said that due to fair and transparent tendering and open competition among the interested contractors, 56 million rupees were saved which would be utilized on other development projects.

Wool, valuables gutted

A hosiery shop caught fire on Monday gutting wool and other valuables worth millions of rupees.

It was reported that fire erupted in a hosiery shop located at Liaqat Road Gujranwala due to short circuiting. Receiving information, Rescue 1122 fire fighters rushed to the spot and put out the fire after two hours operation.