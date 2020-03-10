Share:

LAHORE - Faizan Fayyaz and Bilal Asim won double crowns in the Pearl Continental Lahore Junior National Tennis Championship 2020, which concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday.

PC Lahore General Manager Roy Alberto Kappen Berger graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the positions holders. Other notables present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Col (R) Asif Dar, Naseem Ahmed, players, their families and tennis lovers.

In the boys U-18 final, Faizan Fayyaz was up against Hamza Jawad and after displaying superb tennis skills and techniques, Faizan outperformed Hamza 6-2, 6-0 to win the title. Faizan completed the brace of the titles after winning the boys U-18 doubles final, where he, partnering with Abdul Hanan Khan, defeated Bilal Asim/Ahmad Nael 6-4, 7-5.

The girls U-18 final was lifted by seasoned campaigner Shimza Durab, who outpaced Ashtifila Arif of Crescent School 6-0, 6-0. Phenomenal Bilal Asim first clinched the boys U-16 title after routing Farman Shakeel 6-4, 6-2 while he completed the brace of titles by winning the boys U-14 final, where he defeated spirited Haider Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-4.

Rizwan brothers, Hussnain Ali Rizwan and Hamza Ali Rizwan, also succeeded in grabbing double crowns in their respective categories. First Hussnain Ali Rizwan outlasted Haniya Minhas 4-0, 4-1 to claim the boys/girls U-12 final. Partnering with his brother Hamza Ali Rizwan, Hussnain completed the brace of titles by winning boys/girls U-12 doubles final, where they faced tough resistance from Abubakar Talha and Ameer Mazari, before winning the final 1-4, 5-3 10-6. After winning the U-12 doubles title, Hamza Ali Rizwan also clinched the boys/girls U-10 title after defeating Haniya Minhas 2-4, 5-4, 10-8.

In boys/girls U-8, Ibrahim Talha (Leads School) won gold medal, Abdur Rehman (Leads School) silver and Ehsan Bari bronze medal. In boys/girls U-6, Ahsan Bari gold, Daniyal Abdullah silver and Yahya Tariq bronze medal.