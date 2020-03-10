Share:

Personal physician of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Adnan was attacked in London on Tuesday.

The injured doctor sustained injuries on head, face and chest and was shifted to a hospital.

According to reports, Dr Adnan was going out for the daily evening walk when two men wearing masks attacked him from behind, punched him on the floor and used a metal bar to attack him.

Police confirmed they had received a complaint of assault.

A family spokesman confirmed the assault on Dr Adnan and said that, “The cowardly attack on Dr Adnan is condemnable. He had received several threatening calls on his number. We reserve our right to respond to assaults of such nature within the legal bounds.”