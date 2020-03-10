Share:

The famous online food delivery hub, foodpanda, has made its way to many smartphones across the nation for its unmatchable deals and discounts. After a success in the major cities of Pakistan, foodpanda is broadening its services and venturing into Sahiwal so more customers can avail benefits that the application offers.

foodpanda Pakistan has been the talk of town time and again for their many creative campaigns, the most recent one being “Sab Ka Munh Chalega” that aims to make people constantly munch on their favourite foods at low and discounted prices while enjoying cricket season. As part of this, customers can now avail up to 70% discount on 2000+ eateries. Not just that but foodies can also enjoy homemade food items at nominal prices through the newly launched “ghar ka khaana” feature on the foodpanda app. Expanding into Sahiwal will not only benefit the customers but also create more employment opportunities as a whole by on boarding new riders. With this expansion, Sahiwal will become part of the foodpanda’s network of 28 cities.

CEO of foodpanda Pakistan, Nauman Sikandar Mirza commented saying, “foodpanda has become the largest food delivery platform of Pakistan and has surely changed the way people think about food. Creating a network that works for the betterment of the society, we are thrilled to announce our service operations in Sahiwal and satisfy our customers with good food at their doorsteps, keeping the upgrades on our app and website into consideration. We make sure to add more restaurants in our app, to give customers a food full experience”.

When we think about food, there are no limitations to it. foodpanda has successfully tapped into major cities which include Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad by satisfying the hunger cravings of all foodies. foodpanda’s entry into Sahiwal gives the company the advantage of being the first ones to tap the micro cities of Pakistan. Be it any time of the day, people of Sahiwal will surely satisfy their tummies with just three taps!