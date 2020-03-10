Share:

MOHMAND - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that tariffs of electricity and gas will not be increased at any cost as the government is fully committed to give maximum relief to masses.

He said this while addressing a public gathering on the occasion of inaugurating the “Ehsaas Kafalat Program” at Capt Roohullah Shaheed Sports Stadium Ghalanai, district headquarters of Mohmand district, here on Monday.

He assured to take all possible steps to further reduce the prices these commodities saying no burden will be put on the people and industrial sector of the country.

The PM said that the PTI government is introducing Sehat Insaf Program in the tribal areas under which the youth will be providing loans for businesses. He also pledged to establish industrial estate in Mohmand district.

On the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minster Mahmood Khan, Federal Minster for Religious Noor-ul-Haq Qadari, Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Federal Minster for Communication & Postal Services Murad Saeed, MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand were present.

MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand presented problems of the region before the Prime Minister.

Before addressing the public gathering, Prime Minster Imran Khan distributed cards and cheques under the “Ehsaas Kafalat” among the poor tribesmen in Ghalanai. He said that the Ehsaas Kifalat Program is for the deserving families because most of the poor people were living in the merged districts.

He further said that the government is providing funds to youth through the Ehsaas Kafalat program, so that they can start their own businesses in the tribal districts.

He said that the stated program is the only prime source of better life of the poor tribesmen. He said that Pakistan was founded on the basis of the great ideology and our main aim is to improve living standards of poor in the country.

PM Imran Khan also said that health and education system in the tribal districts are very poor and there were no job opportunities, therefore, most of the people were earning livelihood in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf and European countries.

He said that tribal areas and tribesmen were badly affected due to the militancy during the last 10 years and they were kept backward.

Imran Khan while speaking on the core issue of Kashmir, said it is his clear message that the whole Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiri brethren.

He said the at least 8 million people of occupied Kashmir have been locked in houses by the Indian army from the last 7 months.

He further said, “we strongly condemn the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.”

The prime minster said that about 8 million Kashmiris brothers, sisters and elders were locked down in their homes by Indian forces for the last seven months.

While speaking about the brutalities of Indian forces against Muslims, Imran Khan said the whole world witnessed the dark face of Modi regime. He said the RSS ideology will target Sikhs and Dalits of India after Muslims.

He also said Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“We are praying for the success of peace agreement as it is good for both Afghanistan and Pakistan particularly the tribal areas.

Prime Minster Imran Khan said that the tribal regions were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provincial elections were held in a peaceful environment.

He congratulated the KP chief minister for completing this huge task.

He urged the KP government to start mega development projects in tribal areas because they were badly affected during the militancy.

He pointed out that the poorest and deserving people were living in the tribal districts which need health, education and others basic needs.

PM Imran Khan said that there will be no blessing for a nation that lacks humanity and justice for its people. “Allah has provided Pakistan with 12 pleasant seasons, fertile soil, various types of minerals: gold, silver, copper and coal” Imran Khan said.

He also said that Mohmand is suitable for Olive plantation very soon Olive plantation would start from Mohmand district. He added that every year they will give 50,000 scholarships to the deserving students of the tribal districts and for that at least 2,500 students have applied.