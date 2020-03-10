Share:

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have named a 16-player squad for their two-match Test series against England, including Kusal Perera who is recovering from a finger injury. Also named in the squad is spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who has not yet appeared in a Test and is suffering from a hamstring injury. SLC have declared that they will name a replacement for him before the first Test begins on Thursday 19 March. Batsman Lahiru Thirimanne is the only player to be dropped from the squad which beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in , though he did not appear in that series and has not played a Test since August 2019. Kusal Perera’s availability for the series depends on his recovery from an injury to his right middle finger which he sustained during the T20I series against West Indies. SLC announced on Sunday 8 March that he was expected to be fit in two weeks, in which case he would be available only for the second Test, which begins on Friday 27 March. The squad is significantly changed from the last time the two sides met in Tests, in late 2018, with only eight of the 15 players who featured in that series returning this time. SQUAD: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga.